445 S Forest St Unit #6

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets some paid utils range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Forest Park 12 Townhomes - MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY! Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! Enjoy the luxury of Cherry Creek living without paying Cherry Creek prices. This modern, spacious 2 bed/2 full bath/1 half bath unit boasts a master suite with a dual vanity and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom with walk in closet, new gas stove, 2-car garage, designer finishes, plenty of storage space, and an impressive rooftop deck with panoramic mountain/city views. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! The location is one of the most sought after areas in Denver - Less than a 10 minute drive to the heart of Cherry Creek shopping center, WALK OR BIKE to the Cherry Creek bike trail, less than 5 minute drive to King Soopers, Natural Grocers & Target, and only a 15 minute drive to both downtown Denver and DTC. Water/sewer and trash included in rent. Management company takes care of landscaping and snow removal. This unit is pet friendly, available NOW and it will not last long. Don't miss this incredible opportunity and call/email us to request a showing today!



(RLNE5125508)