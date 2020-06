Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bed 1 bath house with garage. Features updated kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors, fenced yard with 1 car garage. No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, pets okay.

Tenant pays all utilities. Please note both bedrooms will be painted back to neutral color.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.