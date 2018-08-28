All apartments in Denver
4438 Vrain Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4438 Vrain Street

4438 Vrain Street · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4438 Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4438 Vrain Street · Avail. now

$4,580

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2971 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
yoga
Newly renovated 3BD, 3.5BA Berkeley Home with Finished Basement and Garage Parking - Completely renovated single family home, located in desirable Berkeley neighborhood. The home offers an open floor plan with amazing natural sunlight throughout. Modern features and designs, mix perfectly with the charming original characteristics.The top floor offers spacious bedrooms, a common bathroom with standing shower and a full master suite, with private outdoor space. The basement includes an office space, laundry, and a bedroom with on suite and kitchenette. Located within walking distance to great restaurants, bars, yoga studios, art galleries and recreation center. For more information or to schedule a viewing, visit keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*Lawn Care included for the lease term.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5732849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 Vrain Street have any available units?
4438 Vrain Street has a unit available for $4,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 Vrain Street have?
Some of 4438 Vrain Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 Vrain Street currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Vrain Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 Vrain Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4438 Vrain Street is pet friendly.
Does 4438 Vrain Street offer parking?
Yes, 4438 Vrain Street does offer parking.
Does 4438 Vrain Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4438 Vrain Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 Vrain Street have a pool?
No, 4438 Vrain Street does not have a pool.
Does 4438 Vrain Street have accessible units?
No, 4438 Vrain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 Vrain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4438 Vrain Street has units with dishwashers.
