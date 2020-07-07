All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

4436 Vrain Street

4436 Vrain Street · No Longer Available
Location

4436 Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
Brand New 2BD, 1BA Berkeley Carriage House with Garage Parking and Vaulted Ceilings - Spectacular carriage house located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Walk into the unit, to find direct access to the one car garage with additional storage, and the washer & dryer. The main level of the home, offers vaulted ceilings, open concept floor plan, high end tile work and two spacious bedrooms. For additional information or to schedule a tour. visit keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5732879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 Vrain Street have any available units?
4436 Vrain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4436 Vrain Street have?
Some of 4436 Vrain Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4436 Vrain Street currently offering any rent specials?
4436 Vrain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 Vrain Street pet-friendly?
No, 4436 Vrain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4436 Vrain Street offer parking?
Yes, 4436 Vrain Street offers parking.
Does 4436 Vrain Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4436 Vrain Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 Vrain Street have a pool?
No, 4436 Vrain Street does not have a pool.
Does 4436 Vrain Street have accessible units?
No, 4436 Vrain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 Vrain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4436 Vrain Street has units with dishwashers.

