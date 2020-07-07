4436 Vrain Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage online portal

Brand New 2BD, 1BA Berkeley Carriage House with Garage Parking and Vaulted Ceilings - Spectacular carriage house located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Walk into the unit, to find direct access to the one car garage with additional storage, and the washer & dryer. The main level of the home, offers vaulted ceilings, open concept floor plan, high end tile work and two spacious bedrooms. For additional information or to schedule a tour. visit keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets are negotiable.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5732879)