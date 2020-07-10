All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:40 PM

4432 Elm Court

4432 Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

4432 Elm Court, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, Updated Sunnyside Home with Large Fenced Yard!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: May 16, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with breed approval

• Property Description •

* Spacious living area
* Huge fenced backyard
* Finished basement with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and loads of storage
* Updated kitchen with stainless appliances
* Detached 2-car garage
* Front loading Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Great location in the desirable Sunnyside neighborhood!

GARAGE/PARKING: Dettached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4432 Elm Court have any available units?
4432 Elm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 Elm Court have?
Some of 4432 Elm Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 Elm Court currently offering any rent specials?
4432 Elm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 Elm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4432 Elm Court is pet friendly.
Does 4432 Elm Court offer parking?
Yes, 4432 Elm Court offers parking.
Does 4432 Elm Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4432 Elm Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 Elm Court have a pool?
No, 4432 Elm Court does not have a pool.
Does 4432 Elm Court have accessible units?
No, 4432 Elm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 Elm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4432 Elm Court does not have units with dishwashers.

