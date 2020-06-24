All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

4429 Quitman St

4429 Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4429 Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
4429 Quitman St Available 05/23/19 2 Bedroom Half Duplex with Garage in the Highlands! - Available for a 1 or 2 Year Lease

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
This property features a modern kitchen with updated appliances, granite counter tops including a center island for additional counter-space.
This open floor plan encompasses two bedrooms; one features a built-in bookshelf and closets for both bedrooms.

This duplex is situated on a quiet street in a great neighborhood with a 1 Car Garage and raised beds for gardening!

Close to Restaurants, Shopping and Local Brewery
Centennial & Edison Elementary Schools Nearby
Smiley Branch Library Just around the corner!
Lake Rhoda & Berkeley Lake are just minutes away!
Stormwater & Trash will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.
Water will be paid by tenat and will be split 50% with next door neighbor.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No cats considered. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

Pioneer Property Management
Wheat Ridge: 4175 N Harlan St #140, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, USA
Denver: 2590 Walnut St #73, Denver, CO 80205, USA
Phone: +1 720-839-7482

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4771100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Quitman St have any available units?
4429 Quitman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4429 Quitman St have?
Some of 4429 Quitman St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 Quitman St currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Quitman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Quitman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4429 Quitman St is pet friendly.
Does 4429 Quitman St offer parking?
Yes, 4429 Quitman St offers parking.
Does 4429 Quitman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4429 Quitman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Quitman St have a pool?
No, 4429 Quitman St does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Quitman St have accessible units?
No, 4429 Quitman St does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Quitman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4429 Quitman St has units with dishwashers.
