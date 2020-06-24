Amenities

4429 Quitman St Available 05/23/19 2 Bedroom Half Duplex with Garage in the Highlands! - Available for a 1 or 2 Year Lease



Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

This property features a modern kitchen with updated appliances, granite counter tops including a center island for additional counter-space.

This open floor plan encompasses two bedrooms; one features a built-in bookshelf and closets for both bedrooms.



This duplex is situated on a quiet street in a great neighborhood with a 1 Car Garage and raised beds for gardening!



Close to Restaurants, Shopping and Local Brewery

Centennial & Edison Elementary Schools Nearby

Smiley Branch Library Just around the corner!

Lake Rhoda & Berkeley Lake are just minutes away!

Stormwater & Trash will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.

Water will be paid by tenat and will be split 50% with next door neighbor.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No cats considered. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



No Cats Allowed



