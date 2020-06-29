All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:49 AM

4361 Argonne St

4361 Argonne Street · No Longer Available
Location

4361 Argonne Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two-story home in a quiet and friendly Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Open and bright main level with cozy family room and living room. The luminous kitchen flows into the dining area with sliding door access to the deck. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a loft (which can be converted into an additional bedroom).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4361 Argonne St have any available units?
4361 Argonne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4361 Argonne St have?
Some of 4361 Argonne St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4361 Argonne St currently offering any rent specials?
4361 Argonne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4361 Argonne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4361 Argonne St is pet friendly.
Does 4361 Argonne St offer parking?
Yes, 4361 Argonne St offers parking.
Does 4361 Argonne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4361 Argonne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4361 Argonne St have a pool?
No, 4361 Argonne St does not have a pool.
Does 4361 Argonne St have accessible units?
No, 4361 Argonne St does not have accessible units.
Does 4361 Argonne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4361 Argonne St has units with dishwashers.
