Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:45 PM

4345 Genoa St

4345 Genoa Street · No Longer Available
Location

4345 Genoa Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Available February 10th. This updated, bi-level home has been recently renovated. Laminate wood flooring, open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, large family room in the lower level with a fire place. Great rear deck and backyard for entertaining. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 monthly P&R fee (credit reporting). Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4345 Genoa St have any available units?
4345 Genoa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4345 Genoa St have?
Some of 4345 Genoa St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4345 Genoa St currently offering any rent specials?
4345 Genoa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4345 Genoa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4345 Genoa St is pet friendly.
Does 4345 Genoa St offer parking?
No, 4345 Genoa St does not offer parking.
Does 4345 Genoa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4345 Genoa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4345 Genoa St have a pool?
Yes, 4345 Genoa St has a pool.
Does 4345 Genoa St have accessible units?
No, 4345 Genoa St does not have accessible units.
Does 4345 Genoa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4345 Genoa St does not have units with dishwashers.

