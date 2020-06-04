Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage online portal

4337 Vrain St Available 07/07/20 Modern 3BD, 3BA Townhome in Berkeley with Backyard, 2 Blocks from Tennyson St Dining and Shopping - Contemporary townhome with high end finishes and tall ceilings throughout. Bonus office/den space on the main level with access to front patio. Master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with double sinks and a private balcony. Fenced backyard and 2-car garage. Two blocks from Tennyson Street dining and shopping. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets negotiable

*There is a monthly $50 fee for water, sewer and trash.

*There are three bathrooms, one 1/2, one 3/4 and one full.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE3973852)