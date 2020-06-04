All apartments in Denver
4337 Vrain St

4337 Vrain Street · (720) 370-0406
Location

4337 Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4337 Vrain St · Avail. Jul 7

$3,640

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1873 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
4337 Vrain St Available 07/07/20 Modern 3BD, 3BA Townhome in Berkeley with Backyard, 2 Blocks from Tennyson St Dining and Shopping - Contemporary townhome with high end finishes and tall ceilings throughout. Bonus office/den space on the main level with access to front patio. Master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with double sinks and a private balcony. Fenced backyard and 2-car garage. Two blocks from Tennyson Street dining and shopping. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a monthly $50 fee for water, sewer and trash.
*There are three bathrooms, one 1/2, one 3/4 and one full.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3973852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 Vrain St have any available units?
4337 Vrain St has a unit available for $3,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4337 Vrain St have?
Some of 4337 Vrain St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 Vrain St currently offering any rent specials?
4337 Vrain St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 Vrain St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4337 Vrain St is pet friendly.
Does 4337 Vrain St offer parking?
Yes, 4337 Vrain St does offer parking.
Does 4337 Vrain St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4337 Vrain St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 Vrain St have a pool?
No, 4337 Vrain St does not have a pool.
Does 4337 Vrain St have accessible units?
No, 4337 Vrain St does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 Vrain St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4337 Vrain St has units with dishwashers.
