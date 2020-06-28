All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
4333 Elkhart Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

4333 Elkhart Street

4333 Elkhart Street · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Elkhart Street, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4333 Elkhart Street Available 10/01/19 4 Bedroom Home Available Now! - This beautiful, four bed, two bathroom home with an attached two car garage is available just for you! With a gorgeous living room that leads to the kitchen, you can easily entertain, enjoying everything from a fenced in backyard to a lower electricity bill from the solar panels included on the home - everything you'd need to call a house a home! With two bedrooms on the main level, and two bedrooms in the fully finished basement, everyone will have their own space to make their own. Just off of 46th and Peoria, this home makes accessing DIA, Commerce City, and Downtown Denver a breeze, shaving time off your morning and evening commute. Call us today to schedule a showing, this home won't be on the market for long!

(RLNE5163371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Elkhart Street have any available units?
4333 Elkhart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4333 Elkhart Street currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Elkhart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Elkhart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4333 Elkhart Street is pet friendly.
Does 4333 Elkhart Street offer parking?
Yes, 4333 Elkhart Street offers parking.
Does 4333 Elkhart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 Elkhart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Elkhart Street have a pool?
No, 4333 Elkhart Street does not have a pool.
Does 4333 Elkhart Street have accessible units?
No, 4333 Elkhart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Elkhart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4333 Elkhart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4333 Elkhart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4333 Elkhart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
