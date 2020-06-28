Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4333 Elkhart Street Available 10/01/19 4 Bedroom Home Available Now! - This beautiful, four bed, two bathroom home with an attached two car garage is available just for you! With a gorgeous living room that leads to the kitchen, you can easily entertain, enjoying everything from a fenced in backyard to a lower electricity bill from the solar panels included on the home - everything you'd need to call a house a home! With two bedrooms on the main level, and two bedrooms in the fully finished basement, everyone will have their own space to make their own. Just off of 46th and Peoria, this home makes accessing DIA, Commerce City, and Downtown Denver a breeze, shaving time off your morning and evening commute. Call us today to schedule a showing, this home won't be on the market for long!



(RLNE5163371)