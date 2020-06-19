431 East Bayaud Avenue ·

Amenities

This stunning NEWLY built 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,180 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, main floor bath, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Washington and Cherry Creek Park. Also nearby are Punch Bowl Social Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Denver Zoo, Downtown Denver, Whole Foods, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Steele Elementary School, DSST: Byers Middle and High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



