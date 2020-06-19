All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:38 PM

431 East Bayaud Avenue

431 East Bayaud Avenue
Location

431 East Bayaud Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This stunning NEWLY built 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,180 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, main floor bath, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Washington and Cherry Creek Park. Also nearby are Punch Bowl Social Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Denver Zoo, Downtown Denver, Whole Foods, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Steele Elementary School, DSST: Byers Middle and High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 East Bayaud Avenue have any available units?
431 East Bayaud Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 East Bayaud Avenue have?
Some of 431 East Bayaud Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 East Bayaud Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
431 East Bayaud Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 East Bayaud Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 431 East Bayaud Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 431 East Bayaud Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 431 East Bayaud Avenue does offer parking.
Does 431 East Bayaud Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 East Bayaud Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 East Bayaud Avenue have a pool?
No, 431 East Bayaud Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 431 East Bayaud Avenue have accessible units?
No, 431 East Bayaud Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 431 East Bayaud Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 East Bayaud Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
