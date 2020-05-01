4301 E 9th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool hot tub

Beautiful Studio in Hale - Property Id: 160703



Broadstone on 9th is where local charm meets city energy. Your new home will have a modern-styled interior with chef-inspired kitchens, sleek counter tops throughout, and the latest finishes. Our community features styled amenities, sun-splashed pool scenes, sidewalk cafes, happy dogs, full pints, parks, smiles, and charming tree-lined streets of the ever-growing Hospital district. Home is here, and it's time to get living.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160703

Property Id 160703



(RLNE5383064)