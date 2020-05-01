4301 E 9th Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Studio in Hale - Property Id: 160703
Broadstone on 9th is where local charm meets city energy. Your new home will have a modern-styled interior with chef-inspired kitchens, sleek counter tops throughout, and the latest finishes. Our community features styled amenities, sun-splashed pool scenes, sidewalk cafes, happy dogs, full pints, parks, smiles, and charming tree-lined streets of the ever-growing Hospital district. Home is here, and it's time to get living.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160703
Property Id 160703
(RLNE5383064)