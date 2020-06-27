427 S Zuni St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fire pit

You will LOVE this one!



This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver has amazing City Skyline views from the front door! With hardwood floors, a separate Washer/Dryer room and a large 3rd bedroom this one will go quick!



Enjoy the long summer days and cool nights in your secluded HUGE backyard. Set up a firepit, cornhole or other backyard games and enjoy the tree filled and shaded yard!



We offer our tenants to rent our clothes washer and dryers for $35 extra per month total.



Pets are allowed, at a maximum of 2. All pets must be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and are subject to meeting the landlord for approval. Extra rent and deposits apply.



No smoking of ANY kind is allowed inside the unit. You are required to smoke outside.



Reply to this ad TODAY to schedule your showing! This one will go FAST! Please include your email and phone number when you reply as all replies are coming from a craigslist email.



Approval Criteria: NO EXCEPTIONS

-550 Credit Score or higher

-Must not have had a felony within the past 5 years, or any violent or drug related felony at any time

-Must not have had an eviction within the past 2 years.

-Must earn 3x income to posted rent (all applicants incomes are combined to accommodate this request)

-Must have at least 1 year of positive and verifiable residential history within the past 3 years from a Management Company or landlord, not a relative.



This approval criteria list is subject to change and is based on a points based system. All applicants are required to meet the minimums above but may be denied for other reasons.



Contact us TODAY to see when the next showing time will be on this home!