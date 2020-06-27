All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:33 AM

427 S Zuni St

427 South Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

427 South Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80219
Athmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will LOVE this one!

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver has amazing City Skyline views from the front door! With hardwood floors, a separate Washer/Dryer room and a large 3rd bedroom this one will go quick!

Enjoy the long summer days and cool nights in your secluded HUGE backyard. Set up a firepit, cornhole or other backyard games and enjoy the tree filled and shaded yard!

We offer our tenants to rent our clothes washer and dryers for $35 extra per month total.

Pets are allowed, at a maximum of 2. All pets must be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and are subject to meeting the landlord for approval. Extra rent and deposits apply.

No smoking of ANY kind is allowed inside the unit. You are required to smoke outside.

Reply to this ad TODAY to schedule your showing! This one will go FAST! Please include your email and phone number when you reply as all replies are coming from a craigslist email.

Approval Criteria: NO EXCEPTIONS
-550 Credit Score or higher
-Must not have had a felony within the past 5 years, or any violent or drug related felony at any time
-Must not have had an eviction within the past 2 years.
-Must earn 3x income to posted rent (all applicants incomes are combined to accommodate this request)
-Must have at least 1 year of positive and verifiable residential history within the past 3 years from a Management Company or landlord, not a relative.

This approval criteria list is subject to change and is based on a points based system. All applicants are required to meet the minimums above but may be denied for other reasons.

Contact us TODAY to see when the next showing time will be on this home!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 S Zuni St have any available units?
427 S Zuni St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 S Zuni St have?
Some of 427 S Zuni St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 S Zuni St currently offering any rent specials?
427 S Zuni St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 S Zuni St pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 S Zuni St is pet friendly.
Does 427 S Zuni St offer parking?
No, 427 S Zuni St does not offer parking.
Does 427 S Zuni St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 S Zuni St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 S Zuni St have a pool?
No, 427 S Zuni St does not have a pool.
Does 427 S Zuni St have accessible units?
No, 427 S Zuni St does not have accessible units.
Does 427 S Zuni St have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 S Zuni St does not have units with dishwashers.
