4265 E Iliff Ave 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New 2 Bedroom 4 bath Townhome Avail Now!



Updated 2 BR, 2 BA (plus 2 half baths) townhouse with attached 2 car garage, open floor plan and loaded with modern upgrades! Located 1 block from light rail station and close to I-25. This home is in Observatory Heights .This beautiful , new townhouse features many modern upgrades including an extended kitchen with a large island, a walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Granite counter-tops and upgraded wood cabinetry can be found throughout the home. The 2 large bedrooms come with white and gray on-suite bathrooms. The great room has gray hardwood floors and is pre-wired with surround sound speakers. The townhouse, also, has air conditioning, industrial gas stove and washer/dryer. Enjoy the beautiful outdoor living space with a covered patio and covered porch. The town home has custom shades for extra privacy. Has two master suites with walk in closets. Pet is possible but on case by case basis there is no private yard space. HOA covers snow removal, Trash & Water.

