4217 Quitman St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now!!! Sophisticated and quaint bungalow in the heart of all the action! This updated two bedroom two bathroom home features a master bedroom with two walk in closets, beautiful kitchen with updated appliances, a second bedroom, and full bathroom all on the main level. Also features a finished basement and a fenced backyard, perfect for entertainment!



To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Applicants must be able to pass a background check. Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.



QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.



$18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. No Smoking!!!



Application: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application