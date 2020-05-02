All apartments in Denver
4217 Quitman St
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

4217 Quitman St

4217 Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4217 Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now!!! Sophisticated and quaint bungalow in the heart of all the action! This updated two bedroom two bathroom home features a master bedroom with two walk in closets, beautiful kitchen with updated appliances, a second bedroom, and full bathroom all on the main level. Also features a finished basement and a fenced backyard, perfect for entertainment!

To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Applicants must be able to pass a background check. Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.

QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.

$18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. No Smoking!!!

Application: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Quitman St have any available units?
4217 Quitman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 Quitman St have?
Some of 4217 Quitman St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Quitman St currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Quitman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Quitman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4217 Quitman St is pet friendly.
Does 4217 Quitman St offer parking?
No, 4217 Quitman St does not offer parking.
Does 4217 Quitman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4217 Quitman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Quitman St have a pool?
No, 4217 Quitman St does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Quitman St have accessible units?
No, 4217 Quitman St does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Quitman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 Quitman St has units with dishwashers.
