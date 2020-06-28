420 Olive St

Amenities

Less than 3 miles from Cherry Creek Shopping mall - incredible 4 bedroom (two non-conforming) 2 bath house on a quiet street in Denver. Tile entryway greets you as you enter into a large open family + dining room area. 4 bedrooms including one master bedroom w/ a large walk-in closet + new carpets. Two bedrooms open to a covered patio through sliding glass doors. Kitchen has plenty of space w/ mostly granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Amazing hardwood floors, + cozy fireplace in the family room and lots of natural light! Stacked washer/dryer is included. The front of the house has a two-car driveway and in back is a convenient enclosed storage area with lots of room. The house is in easy walking/biking distance to the Lowery Dog Park, Highline Canal, and many shops and restaurants. Dogs ok with owner approval and deposit. Offered by Pete Temple, Agent with Renters Warehouse. Please visit showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to schedule a showing.