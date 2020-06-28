All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:35 PM

420 Olive St

420 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 Olive Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Less than 3 miles from Cherry Creek Shopping mall - incredible 4 bedroom (two non-conforming) 2 bath house on a quiet street in Denver. Tile entryway greets you as you enter into a large open family + dining room area. 4 bedrooms including one master bedroom w/ a large walk-in closet + new carpets. Two bedrooms open to a covered patio through sliding glass doors. Kitchen has plenty of space w/ mostly granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Amazing hardwood floors, + cozy fireplace in the family room and lots of natural light! Stacked washer/dryer is included. The front of the house has a two-car driveway and in back is a convenient enclosed storage area with lots of room. The house is in easy walking/biking distance to the Lowery Dog Park, Highline Canal, and many shops and restaurants. Dogs ok with owner approval and deposit. Offered by Pete Temple, Agent with Renters Warehouse. Please visit showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Olive St have any available units?
420 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Olive St have?
Some of 420 Olive St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
420 Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 420 Olive St offer parking?
No, 420 Olive St does not offer parking.
Does 420 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Olive St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Olive St have a pool?
No, 420 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 420 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 420 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Olive St does not have units with dishwashers.
