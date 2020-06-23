All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

418 S York St

418 South York Street · No Longer Available
Location

418 South York Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/13/19 Newly Updated Washington Park Home - Property Id: 133816

Awesome Wash Park House in Great Condition

Four nice size bedrooms (2 on each floor)
Two bathrooms (1 on each floor)
Very clean and neat
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Nice size dining and living room areas
2nd living room in basement
2nd fridge and also standalone freezer in basement
Air Conditioning
Washer/Dryer
Great back yard, lawn has sprinklers
Storage space inside and out
Very close to Cherry Creek / Gaylord Street
In Wash Park proper - few blocks from park
1 car garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133816p
Property Id 133816

(RLNE5012970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

