418 S York St

Available 07/13/19 Newly Updated Washington Park Home - Property Id: 133816



Awesome Wash Park House in Great Condition



Four nice size bedrooms (2 on each floor)

Two bathrooms (1 on each floor)

Very clean and neat

Stainless steel kitchen appliances

Nice size dining and living room areas

2nd living room in basement

2nd fridge and also standalone freezer in basement

Air Conditioning

Washer/Dryer

Great back yard, lawn has sprinklers

Storage space inside and out

Very close to Cherry Creek / Gaylord Street

In Wash Park proper - few blocks from park

1 car garage

