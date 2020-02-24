4145 Navajo St

Amenities

Come check out this fantastic Sunnyside Duplex. Available in February. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage and additional off street parking space. Nicely updated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Great space in the fenced backyard for entertaining with a bit of privacy. Great Access to Denver - downtown, I70 and I25, Light Rail, restaurants, parks, and schools.



Owner pays Water, Trash and Sewer. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



Amenities: Hardwood Floors, 2 Car Detached Garage, Fenced Yard, Renovated Kitchen