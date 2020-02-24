All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4145 Navajo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4145 Navajo St
Last updated February 3 2020 at 10:59 PM

4145 Navajo St

4145 Navajo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4145 Navajo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come check out this fantastic Sunnyside Duplex. Available in February. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage and additional off street parking space. Nicely updated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Great space in the fenced backyard for entertaining with a bit of privacy. Great Access to Denver - downtown, I70 and I25, Light Rail, restaurants, parks, and schools.

Owner pays Water, Trash and Sewer. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, 2 Car Detached Garage, Fenced Yard, Renovated Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4145 Navajo St have any available units?
4145 Navajo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4145 Navajo St have?
Some of 4145 Navajo St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4145 Navajo St currently offering any rent specials?
4145 Navajo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4145 Navajo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4145 Navajo St is pet friendly.
Does 4145 Navajo St offer parking?
Yes, 4145 Navajo St offers parking.
Does 4145 Navajo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4145 Navajo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4145 Navajo St have a pool?
No, 4145 Navajo St does not have a pool.
Does 4145 Navajo St have accessible units?
No, 4145 Navajo St does not have accessible units.
Does 4145 Navajo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4145 Navajo St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University