414 Fillmore St.

Amenities
Best location in Cherry Creek North! This beautiful inviting home has 1 bedroom 1 bath, and expansive park-like yard. Updated and kept true to its original beauty and charm of days gone by, truly a unique home, it sits on a huge corner lot ready for a gardeners touch if so inclined, hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light and a newer furnace to keep you plenty warm! along with newer paint and light fixtures, plus large open kitchen with built-in kitchen table and seating with storage spaces, Bedroom is spacious with plenty of closet space and built-in cabinets. Bathroom has a lovely claw foot bath and tons of additional storage space.
Includes two parking spots and detached storage garage plus washer & dryer, sprinkler system, water, sewer and landscaping included (your responsibility would be to mow lawn only) . Flexible terms 3-6 months, To schedule a showing contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com