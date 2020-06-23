414 Fillmore St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Best location in Cherry Creek North! This beautiful inviting home has 1 bedroom 1 bath, and expansive park-like yard. Updated and kept true to its original beauty and charm of days gone by, truly a unique home, it sits on a huge corner lot ready for a gardeners touch if so inclined, hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light and a newer furnace to keep you plenty warm! along with newer paint and light fixtures, plus large open kitchen with built-in kitchen table and seating with storage spaces, Bedroom is spacious with plenty of closet space and built-in cabinets. Bathroom has a lovely claw foot bath and tons of additional storage space.

Includes two parking spots and detached storage garage plus washer & dryer, sprinkler system, water, sewer and landscaping included (your responsibility would be to mow lawn only) . Flexible terms 3-6 months, To schedule a showing contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com