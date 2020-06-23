All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 414 Fillmore St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
414 Fillmore St.
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:35 AM

414 Fillmore St.

414 Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

414 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Best location in Cherry Creek North! This beautiful inviting home has 1 bedroom 1 bath, and expansive park-like yard. Updated and kept true to its original beauty and charm of days gone by, truly a unique home, it sits on a huge corner lot ready for a gardeners touch if so inclined, hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light and a newer furnace to keep you plenty warm! along with newer paint and light fixtures, plus large open kitchen with built-in kitchen table and seating with storage spaces, Bedroom is spacious with plenty of closet space and built-in cabinets. Bathroom has a lovely claw foot bath and tons of additional storage space.
Includes two parking spots and detached storage garage plus washer & dryer, sprinkler system, water, sewer and landscaping included (your responsibility would be to mow lawn only) . Flexible terms 3-6 months, To schedule a showing contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Fillmore St. have any available units?
414 Fillmore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Fillmore St. have?
Some of 414 Fillmore St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Fillmore St. currently offering any rent specials?
414 Fillmore St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Fillmore St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Fillmore St. is pet friendly.
Does 414 Fillmore St. offer parking?
Yes, 414 Fillmore St. offers parking.
Does 414 Fillmore St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 Fillmore St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Fillmore St. have a pool?
No, 414 Fillmore St. does not have a pool.
Does 414 Fillmore St. have accessible units?
No, 414 Fillmore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Fillmore St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Fillmore St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University