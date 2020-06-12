All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4124 South Niagara Way

4124 South Niagara Way · No Longer Available
Location

4124 South Niagara Way, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

Don't miss out on this beautifully appointed 5 bedroom 4 bath 3 car garage single family home in the perfect central Denver location. Every room is packed with character and detail. Quaint living room features ship-lap wall with fireplace and attached office/ den area. Kitchen boasts gourmet range and oven with brick surround and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining room is large enough for memorable family dinners! Upstairs master bedroom includes separate seating area, walk in closet and private high end bathroom. 2 more bedrooms upstairs. Basement has large common area and another 2 bedrooms and designer bathroom. Large fenced in yard with plenty of room to run and play! Pets allowed with deposit and owner approval. $3695/month +$7 reporting and processing fee. $55 application fee per adult and one time $150 lease administration fee. *****To schedule a private showing please go to www.showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery or call Emily at 720-594-5013.*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 South Niagara Way have any available units?
4124 South Niagara Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 South Niagara Way have?
Some of 4124 South Niagara Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 South Niagara Way currently offering any rent specials?
4124 South Niagara Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 South Niagara Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 South Niagara Way is pet friendly.
Does 4124 South Niagara Way offer parking?
Yes, 4124 South Niagara Way does offer parking.
Does 4124 South Niagara Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 South Niagara Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 South Niagara Way have a pool?
No, 4124 South Niagara Way does not have a pool.
Does 4124 South Niagara Way have accessible units?
No, 4124 South Niagara Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 South Niagara Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 South Niagara Way does not have units with dishwashers.
