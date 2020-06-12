4124 South Niagara Way

Amenities

Don't miss out on this beautifully appointed 5 bedroom 4 bath 3 car garage single family home in the perfect central Denver location. Every room is packed with character and detail. Quaint living room features ship-lap wall with fireplace and attached office/ den area. Kitchen boasts gourmet range and oven with brick surround and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining room is large enough for memorable family dinners! Upstairs master bedroom includes separate seating area, walk in closet and private high end bathroom. 2 more bedrooms upstairs. Basement has large common area and another 2 bedrooms and designer bathroom. Large fenced in yard with plenty of room to run and play! Pets allowed with deposit and owner approval. $3695/month +$7 reporting and processing fee. $55 application fee per adult and one time $150 lease administration fee. *****To schedule a private showing please go to www.showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery or call Emily at 720-594-5013.*****