4101 E Iowa Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9b6fe9063 ---- Recently renovated, 4101 E Iowa offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in southeast Denver's Virginia Village neighborhood. These homes feature brand-new kitchens and baths, granite countertops, electric range, dishwasher, dining counter, and brand-new vinyl plank designer flooring. Each apartment has its own washer/dryer, in-wall air conditioner, and access to a shared deck or patio. Reserved parking is available, and 2 pets are allowed, with a weight limit of 35 lbs each. The Virginia Village neighborhood is located in southeast Denver near the intersection of Colorado Blvd and I-25. Established in the 50s and 60s, this neighborhood contains an eclectic mix of mid-century homes, and features Ash Grove Park, Ellis Elementary School, and the Virginia Village library. Nearby you’ll find plenty of restaurants such as Ester's Pub & Pizza, and Little Anita's, as well as shopping opportunities at Cherry Creek North Mall.