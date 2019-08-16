410 Acoma Street

Amenities

garage gym pool concierge bike storage internet access

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access lobby

Stunning Furnished Condo for lease in Watermark Luxury Residences! This home is filled with abundant light, luxury finishes and just wait until you see the building amenities! Rooftop Infinity Pool, Fitness Center, Bike Storage, Jacuzzi, Concierge and an elegant lobby with 24hour coffee station. Located in Baker/South Broadway neighborhood but still so close to downtown, you will never run out of things to do! Short drive to Cherry Creek North and walkable to so many Broadway hotspots! One reserved garage parking space is included in rent and all utilities except for internet and cable are included. Bring your suitcase and enjoy the Watermark lifestyle!