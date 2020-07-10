4037 N. Clay St.

Amenities
Beautiful, Spacious Town Home with Fenced Yard in the Highlands!!!
AVAILABILITY DATE: June 01, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval
* Gorgeous updated main level with spacious kitchen
* Stainless appliances
* Large living room with fireplace
* Finished basement with half bath
* Over-sized 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Located in Highlands neighborhood near bars, restaurants, shops, etc!
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
