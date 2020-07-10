All apartments in Denver
4037 N. Clay St.
4037 N. Clay St.

4037 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

4037 Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, Spacious Town Home with Fenced Yard in the Highlands!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: June 01, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval

• Property Description •

* Gorgeous updated main level with spacious kitchen
* Stainless appliances
* Large living room with fireplace
* Finished basement with half bath
* Over-sized 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Located in Highlands neighborhood near bars, restaurants, shops, etc!

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4037 N. Clay St. have any available units?
4037 N. Clay St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4037 N. Clay St. have?
Some of 4037 N. Clay St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4037 N. Clay St. currently offering any rent specials?
4037 N. Clay St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 N. Clay St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4037 N. Clay St. is pet friendly.
Does 4037 N. Clay St. offer parking?
Yes, 4037 N. Clay St. offers parking.
Does 4037 N. Clay St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4037 N. Clay St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 N. Clay St. have a pool?
No, 4037 N. Clay St. does not have a pool.
Does 4037 N. Clay St. have accessible units?
No, 4037 N. Clay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 N. Clay St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4037 N. Clay St. does not have units with dishwashers.

