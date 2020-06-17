4027 West Exposition Avenue

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex, located on a corner lot, in Westwood will welcome you with 849 square feet of living space!



Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, pantry, and breakfast nook. Other great features of this home a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, and a partially finished basement which includes an office space.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are Garfield Lake Park and Huston Lake Park. Just a short drive to Belmar, with many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Avenue and I25.



Nearby schools include Castro Elementary School and Lincoln High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.



