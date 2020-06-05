400 S Lafayette St

Amenities

COMING SOON! Available Sat., 07/04/20 This 1 bed, 1 bath condo in sought after Park Lafayette Condos is one block from Washington Park! You'll enjoy this spacious condo located on the 11th floor with amazing views from your balcony! Living room, dining area and kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom. You have your own reserved parking space and storage area. Enjoy the amenities that Park Lafayette Condos has to offer! The building features controlled access, elevator, shared laundry in building, newly renovated swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court, fitness center, sauna and community game room. Walking distance to Wash Park Lake, restaurants and shops. Minutes from Cherry Creek and Downtown. Easy access to I25. *Rent includes gas, water, sewer and trash. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com