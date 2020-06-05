All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

400 S Lafayette St

400 South Lafayette Street · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 South Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
COMING SOON! Available Sat., 07/04/20 This 1 bed, 1 bath condo in sought after Park Lafayette Condos is one block from Washington Park! You'll enjoy this spacious condo located on the 11th floor with amazing views from your balcony! Living room, dining area and kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom. You have your own reserved parking space and storage area. Enjoy the amenities that Park Lafayette Condos has to offer! The building features controlled access, elevator, shared laundry in building, newly renovated swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court, fitness center, sauna and community game room. Walking distance to Wash Park Lake, restaurants and shops. Minutes from Cherry Creek and Downtown. Easy access to I25. *Rent includes gas, water, sewer and trash. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 S Lafayette St have any available units?
400 S Lafayette St has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 S Lafayette St have?
Some of 400 S Lafayette St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 S Lafayette St currently offering any rent specials?
400 S Lafayette St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 S Lafayette St pet-friendly?
No, 400 S Lafayette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 400 S Lafayette St offer parking?
Yes, 400 S Lafayette St does offer parking.
Does 400 S Lafayette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 S Lafayette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 S Lafayette St have a pool?
Yes, 400 S Lafayette St has a pool.
Does 400 S Lafayette St have accessible units?
No, 400 S Lafayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 S Lafayette St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 S Lafayette St has units with dishwashers.
