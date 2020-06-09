All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 400 Clayton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
400 Clayton Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

400 Clayton Street

400 Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

400 Clayton Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool table
media room
Rarely do you ever get a chance to live in a home this grand in the best location of Cherry Creek. Steps away from the best luxury shopping and world-class dining Denver has to offer lies a newer, custom, architect-built, enormous Cherry Creek stunner! This 4 bedroom 4 bath home is unparalleled, with over 4800 square feet of Olde World style with New-World amenities.

High ceilings, natural light, hardwood floors and luxury appointments make this home shine. The grand entry leads to a formal living room with fireplace and a large dining for entertaining. The main floor boasts floor to ceiling windows, modern appliances and plenty of room for furniture in multiple configurations. French doors off the kitchen and entry lead to your private patio space for weekend get-togethers and al-fresco dining.

The master is truly an oasis, featuring vaulted ceilings, wood floors, plantation shutters, fireplace and a stunning bath complete with a generous walk in closet and heated bathroom floors. Vaulted ceilings can also be found in the other 2 bedrooms as well and a second entertaining patio on the upper level is the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine or morning coffee.

The lower level offers plenty of room for entertaining and cozy living. With space for a fitness room, billiards room and media room, the lower level lives like a main floor with high ceilings and ample light coming through the oversized egress windows. A wet bar provides the convenience and functionality of the space to make it your own.

400 Clayton St is the pinnacle of luxury living in Cherry Creek. Truly a must-see, you will not find another home like it. Owner providing yard maintenance and snow removal. Call today to schedule your private showing.

Drew Myers
Sophisticated Properties
505-692-0206

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/400-clayton-st-denver-co-80206-usa/4fbda488-7391-4207-b4e7-93b3fbea0352

(RLNE5254559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Clayton Street have any available units?
400 Clayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Clayton Street have?
Some of 400 Clayton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Clayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 Clayton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Clayton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Clayton Street is pet friendly.
Does 400 Clayton Street offer parking?
No, 400 Clayton Street does not offer parking.
Does 400 Clayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Clayton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Clayton Street have a pool?
No, 400 Clayton Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 Clayton Street have accessible units?
No, 400 Clayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Clayton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Clayton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University