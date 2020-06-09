400 Clayton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool table media room

Rarely do you ever get a chance to live in a home this grand in the best location of Cherry Creek. Steps away from the best luxury shopping and world-class dining Denver has to offer lies a newer, custom, architect-built, enormous Cherry Creek stunner! This 4 bedroom 4 bath home is unparalleled, with over 4800 square feet of Olde World style with New-World amenities.



High ceilings, natural light, hardwood floors and luxury appointments make this home shine. The grand entry leads to a formal living room with fireplace and a large dining for entertaining. The main floor boasts floor to ceiling windows, modern appliances and plenty of room for furniture in multiple configurations. French doors off the kitchen and entry lead to your private patio space for weekend get-togethers and al-fresco dining.



The master is truly an oasis, featuring vaulted ceilings, wood floors, plantation shutters, fireplace and a stunning bath complete with a generous walk in closet and heated bathroom floors. Vaulted ceilings can also be found in the other 2 bedrooms as well and a second entertaining patio on the upper level is the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine or morning coffee.



The lower level offers plenty of room for entertaining and cozy living. With space for a fitness room, billiards room and media room, the lower level lives like a main floor with high ceilings and ample light coming through the oversized egress windows. A wet bar provides the convenience and functionality of the space to make it your own.



400 Clayton St is the pinnacle of luxury living in Cherry Creek. Truly a must-see, you will not find another home like it. Owner providing yard maintenance and snow removal. Call today to schedule your private showing.



