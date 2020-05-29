All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor

40 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

40 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Fabulous 1 bedroom (with an office) top-floor duplex in the Desirable West Wash Park neighborhood. Garage parking included. Water included. - Open house~September 17th from 12 to 12:30.

Please call 303-214-5084 for showings and questions...

Fabulous top-floor duplex in the desirable West Wash Park Neighborhood with Wash Park, many restaurants, boutiques and local watering holes just blocks away. Bright and open floor plan with 10 foot ceilings throughout, wood floors, newer carpet, a large kitchen w/a pantry, a full bath (tub and shower) and private front and back entrances. There is a one bedroom with a walk-in-closet. There is a separate room that can be used as an office or studio. There is a shared courtyard perfect for entertaining and a shared garage with one car spot for each unit. There is a washer an dryer in the basement. Water is included. There are also shared Wi-Fi and shared heating costs. NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5133126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor have any available units?
40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor have?
Some of 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor offer parking?
Yes, 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor offers parking.
Does 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
