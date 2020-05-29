40 S. Emerson Street 2nd Floor

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage internet access

Fabulous 1 bedroom (with an office) top-floor duplex in the Desirable West Wash Park neighborhood. Garage parking included. Water included. - Open house~September 17th from 12 to 12:30.



Please call 303-214-5084 for showings and questions...



Fabulous top-floor duplex in the desirable West Wash Park Neighborhood with Wash Park, many restaurants, boutiques and local watering holes just blocks away. Bright and open floor plan with 10 foot ceilings throughout, wood floors, newer carpet, a large kitchen w/a pantry, a full bath (tub and shower) and private front and back entrances. There is a one bedroom with a walk-in-closet. There is a separate room that can be used as an office or studio. There is a shared courtyard perfect for entertaining and a shared garage with one car spot for each unit. There is a washer an dryer in the basement. Water is included. There are also shared Wi-Fi and shared heating costs. NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



