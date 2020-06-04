All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:02 AM

3990 West 43rd Avenue

3990 West 43rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3990 West 43rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Mid-Century Modern Home Near Berkeley Park!

AVAILABILITY DATE: February 12, 2020 or up to 30 days from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval. Subject to $25 in pet rent per pet.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Great Denver location near Berkeley Park, shops, restaurants and more!
* Beautifully updated
* Spacious Kitchen
* Easy access to downtown Denver
* 3 bed/ 2 bath
* Large Fenced Backyard (swing set not included)
* 1 Car-Garage
* Washer & Dryer hook-ups
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: 1 Car-Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water
YARD: Large Fenced Yard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $320 in summer, $220 in winter for all utilities

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3990 West 43rd Avenue have any available units?
3990 West 43rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3990 West 43rd Avenue have?
Some of 3990 West 43rd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3990 West 43rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3990 West 43rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3990 West 43rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3990 West 43rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3990 West 43rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3990 West 43rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 3990 West 43rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3990 West 43rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3990 West 43rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3990 West 43rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3990 West 43rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3990 West 43rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3990 West 43rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3990 West 43rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
