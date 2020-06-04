3990 West 43rd Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing Mid-Century Modern Home Near Berkeley Park!



AVAILABILITY DATE: February 12, 2020 or up to 30 days from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval. Subject to $25 in pet rent per pet.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Great Denver location near Berkeley Park, shops, restaurants and more!

* Beautifully updated

* Spacious Kitchen

* Easy access to downtown Denver

* 3 bed/ 2 bath

* Large Fenced Backyard (swing set not included)

* 1 Car-Garage

* Washer & Dryer hook-ups

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: 1 Car-Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water

YARD: Large Fenced Yard

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $320 in summer, $220 in winter for all utilities



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*