3990 West 43rd Avenue

Amenities
Amazing Mid-Century Modern Home Near Berkeley Park!
AVAILABILITY DATE: February 12, 2020 or up to 30 days from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval. Subject to $25 in pet rent per pet.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Great Denver location near Berkeley Park, shops, restaurants and more!
* Beautifully updated
* Spacious Kitchen
* Easy access to downtown Denver
* 3 bed/ 2 bath
* Large Fenced Backyard (swing set not included)
* 1 Car-Garage
* Washer & Dryer hook-ups
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 Car-Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water
YARD: Large Fenced Yard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $320 in summer, $220 in winter for all utilities
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*