3955 Quivas St

Beautiful 2-Story Victorian in the Highlands - Bright 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in this awesome neighborhood. This is a 2-story Victorian house located within a two-minute walk to 38th and all its restaurants and shops. Modern Kitchen w/granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor with newer carpet and paint throughout. Washer and Dryer included and a lovely backyard!
This house is pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $2,395/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities: trash and recycling are included.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.
Call today for your showing!!
This house will not last
(720) 673-4882
