Denver, CO
3955 Quivas St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

3955 Quivas St

3955 Quivas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3955 Quivas Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2-Story Victorian in the Highlands - Bright 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in this awesome neighborhood. This is a 2-story Victorian house located within a two-minute walk to 38th and all its restaurants and shops. Modern Kitchen w/granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor with newer carpet and paint throughout. Washer and Dryer included and a lovely backyard!

This house is pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $2,395/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities: trash and recycling are included.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This house will not last
(720) 673-4882

(RLNE5611332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 Quivas St have any available units?
3955 Quivas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3955 Quivas St have?
Some of 3955 Quivas St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955 Quivas St currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Quivas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Quivas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3955 Quivas St is pet friendly.
Does 3955 Quivas St offer parking?
No, 3955 Quivas St does not offer parking.
Does 3955 Quivas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3955 Quivas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Quivas St have a pool?
No, 3955 Quivas St does not have a pool.
Does 3955 Quivas St have accessible units?
No, 3955 Quivas St does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Quivas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3955 Quivas St does not have units with dishwashers.

