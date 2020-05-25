All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy

3924 East 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3924 East 7th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Showings start 5/31!!! Fully updated Large 4 bed 2 bath home with a fantastic urban vibe. A combination of beautiful classic design and current aesthetics. On one of Denver's best streets 7th Avenue historic district. Large rooms, updates throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite in the kitchen, stainless appliances. In floor radiant heat throughout the home. Walk to Trader Joes, restaurants, easy Bike ride to downtown. Washer and Dryer in House. Large Rooms! Very energy efficient, New windows, extra insulation, gas fireplace. Large open kitchen. You do not need a car living here! Historic home built in 1924. It is a great mix of historic charm and modern updates. Oversized 1 car garage.
Owner pays trash, summer lawn maintenance. Washer and Dryer in House.There is a garden level apartment below and a shared fenced back yard area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy have any available units?
3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy have?
Some of 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy offers parking.
Does 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
