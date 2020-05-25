3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Showings start 5/31!!! Fully updated Large 4 bed 2 bath home with a fantastic urban vibe. A combination of beautiful classic design and current aesthetics. On one of Denver's best streets 7th Avenue historic district. Large rooms, updates throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite in the kitchen, stainless appliances. In floor radiant heat throughout the home. Walk to Trader Joes, restaurants, easy Bike ride to downtown. Washer and Dryer in House. Large Rooms! Very energy efficient, New windows, extra insulation, gas fireplace. Large open kitchen. You do not need a car living here! Historic home built in 1924. It is a great mix of historic charm and modern updates. Oversized 1 car garage.

Owner pays trash, summer lawn maintenance. Washer and Dryer in House.There is a garden level apartment below and a shared fenced back yard area.