39 N Clarkson St

*Showings are still going on during COVID-19 lock down, housing is essential, please maintain 6 ft distance*



Beautiful attached single family home located on Clarkson street just south of Speer. 2 bed 1 bath with 1 reserved off-street parking space. The second bedroom is smaller and would be more suitable for an office, game room or child's room. Private fenced yard area with a storage shed, pergola, Aspen trees, turf/grassy area and doggy door for your pet. Walking distance to Broadway area bars and restaurants, 6th Street dining, and a short ride from Cherry Creek shopping district, Downtown Denver, and Washington Park. Washer and dryer in-unit. Cat or small dog allowed, must be pre-approved by landlord. Home has hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, skylights. You'll love coming home to this gem!