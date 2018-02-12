3850 Orleans St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, the master suite (bed and bath) is over-sized and a must-see. The home boasts over 1600 sf and includes a family room gas fireplace for that warm ambiance, main floor contains a laundry room and storage pantry off the kitchen. The home is located next to Green Valley Elementary School and Marrama Elementary School. Close restaurants are Chilis Bar and Grill, Five Guys, Chick-fil-A and Starbucks for coffee. Not far from King Soopers, Wal-Mart, and Walgreens.