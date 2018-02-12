All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3850 Orleans St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3850 Orleans St
Last updated March 31 2019 at 7:33 AM

3850 Orleans St

3850 Orleans Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3850 Orleans Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, the master suite (bed and bath) is over-sized and a must-see. The home boasts over 1600 sf and includes a family room gas fireplace for that warm ambiance, main floor contains a laundry room and storage pantry off the kitchen. The home is located next to Green Valley Elementary School and Marrama Elementary School. Close restaurants are Chilis Bar and Grill, Five Guys, Chick-fil-A and Starbucks for coffee. Not far from King Soopers, Wal-Mart, and Walgreens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3850 Orleans St have any available units?
3850 Orleans St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3850 Orleans St have?
Some of 3850 Orleans St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3850 Orleans St currently offering any rent specials?
3850 Orleans St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 Orleans St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3850 Orleans St is pet friendly.
Does 3850 Orleans St offer parking?
Yes, 3850 Orleans St offers parking.
Does 3850 Orleans St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3850 Orleans St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 Orleans St have a pool?
No, 3850 Orleans St does not have a pool.
Does 3850 Orleans St have accessible units?
No, 3850 Orleans St does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 Orleans St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3850 Orleans St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Lumina Apartments
3234 Navajo St
Denver, CO 80211
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University