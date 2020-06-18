3816 Kalamath Street

Amenities
Dog Friendly! Awesome Updated Home in the Heart of the Highlands!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately, flexible move in dates available.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs negotiable with breed and size approval.
• Property Description •
* Large fenced yard
* Brand new Central A/C just installed!
* Extensive updates throughout
* Awesome walkable location
* Washer & Dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: On-street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and water
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100-$150
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
