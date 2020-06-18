3816 Kalamath Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Dog Friendly! Awesome Updated Home in the Heart of the Highlands!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately, flexible move in dates available.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs negotiable with breed and size approval.



• Property Description •



* Large fenced yard

* Brand new Central A/C just installed!

* Extensive updates throughout

* Awesome walkable location

* Washer & Dryer included



GARAGE/PARKING: On-street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and water

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100-$150



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



