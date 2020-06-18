All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3816 Kalamath Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3816 Kalamath Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:25 AM

3816 Kalamath Street

3816 Kalamath Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3816 Kalamath Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Dog Friendly! Awesome Updated Home in the Heart of the Highlands!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately, flexible move in dates available.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs negotiable with breed and size approval.

• Property Description •

* Large fenced yard
* Brand new Central A/C just installed!
* Extensive updates throughout
* Awesome walkable location
* Washer & Dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: On-street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and water
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100-$150

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Kalamath Street have any available units?
3816 Kalamath Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 Kalamath Street have?
Some of 3816 Kalamath Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Kalamath Street currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Kalamath Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Kalamath Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 Kalamath Street is pet friendly.
Does 3816 Kalamath Street offer parking?
Yes, 3816 Kalamath Street does offer parking.
Does 3816 Kalamath Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3816 Kalamath Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Kalamath Street have a pool?
No, 3816 Kalamath Street does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Kalamath Street have accessible units?
No, 3816 Kalamath Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Kalamath Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 Kalamath Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University