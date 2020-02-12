3811 Utica Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #960566.



This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Berkeley will welcome you with 883 square feet of living space!



The Beautiful kitchen comes complete with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher which are all stainless steel. Other great features of this home include a window a/c unit, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and storage shed.



Enjoy the beautiful wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Cesar Chavez Park and Berkeley Lake. Also nearby are Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Lakeside Amusement Park, Arvada Centerplace Shopping Center and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Sheridan Blvd and I-70.



Nearby schools include Centennial Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, and North High School.



1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.



