378 S. Downing Street
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

378 S. Downing Street

378 South Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

378 South Downing Street, Denver, CO 80209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
378 S. Downing Street Available 09/20/19 Pleasant 4BD, 2BA Wash Park Bungalow with Finished Basement and Fenced Back Yard - Great location for ideal Denver living. Across the street from sought after Steele Elementary and just one block from Wash Park. Updated master suite boasts its own gas fireplace, reclaimed wood custom made king size bed frame and headboard, and attached full bathroom. Front yard is fenced with turf for low maintenance and swing on covered front porch. Back yard has a patio and is also fully fenced. Prefer a 9 month lease, but can be flexible. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One dog is negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5111064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 S. Downing Street have any available units?
378 S. Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 378 S. Downing Street have?
Some of 378 S. Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 S. Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
378 S. Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 S. Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 378 S. Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 378 S. Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 378 S. Downing Street offers parking.
Does 378 S. Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 378 S. Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 S. Downing Street have a pool?
No, 378 S. Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 378 S. Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 378 S. Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 378 S. Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 378 S. Downing Street has units with dishwashers.
