Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

378 S. Downing Street Available 09/20/19 Pleasant 4BD, 2BA Wash Park Bungalow with Finished Basement and Fenced Back Yard - Great location for ideal Denver living. Across the street from sought after Steele Elementary and just one block from Wash Park. Updated master suite boasts its own gas fireplace, reclaimed wood custom made king size bed frame and headboard, and attached full bathroom. Front yard is fenced with turf for low maintenance and swing on covered front porch. Back yard has a patio and is also fully fenced. Prefer a 9 month lease, but can be flexible. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com



*No smoking.

*One dog is negotiable.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



No Cats Allowed



