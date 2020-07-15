All apartments in Denver
3779 N Williams St.
3779 N Williams St.

3779 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

3779 Williams Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 3 bed 2 bath home in RINO available NOW!!! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-3839, 3779-n-williams-st@rent.dynasty.com

Available Now is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home near 37th Ave and Williams, within walking distance to RINO! Minutes away from the RINO Art District, Breweries, restaurants, nightlife and more!

Home includes a fireplace in the living room. The updated kitchen includes fridge, electric range, oven and microwave. The Home also includes washer/ dryer in the unit. Large backyard with off street parking makes this home perfect for you and your family!

View our 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HjMCmBzXpVu

Rent is $1,995 month (must be set up on auto-payments for a 24-month lease. Security deposit is $1,995. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 months lease at $2,100 + $2,100 Security Deposit.

Sorry no pets allowed.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 3779-n-williams-st@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5659262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3779 N Williams St. have any available units?
3779 N Williams St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3779 N Williams St. have?
Some of 3779 N Williams St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3779 N Williams St. currently offering any rent specials?
3779 N Williams St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3779 N Williams St. pet-friendly?
No, 3779 N Williams St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3779 N Williams St. offer parking?
Yes, 3779 N Williams St. offers parking.
Does 3779 N Williams St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3779 N Williams St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3779 N Williams St. have a pool?
No, 3779 N Williams St. does not have a pool.
Does 3779 N Williams St. have accessible units?
No, 3779 N Williams St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3779 N Williams St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3779 N Williams St. does not have units with dishwashers.
