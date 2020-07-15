Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated 3 bed 2 bath home in RINO available NOW!!! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-3839, 3779-n-williams-st@rent.dynasty.com



Available Now is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home near 37th Ave and Williams, within walking distance to RINO! Minutes away from the RINO Art District, Breweries, restaurants, nightlife and more!



Home includes a fireplace in the living room. The updated kitchen includes fridge, electric range, oven and microwave. The Home also includes washer/ dryer in the unit. Large backyard with off street parking makes this home perfect for you and your family!



View our 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HjMCmBzXpVu



Rent is $1,995 month (must be set up on auto-payments for a 24-month lease. Security deposit is $1,995. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 months lease at $2,100 + $2,100 Security Deposit.



Sorry no pets allowed.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 3779-n-williams-st@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5659262)