Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

3752 North High Street

3752 High Street · No Longer Available
Location

3752 High Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS ***

This gorgeous newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cole will welcome you with 1,150 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, a brick wall in living room, an open floor plan, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Rino, Rino Beer Garden, Black Shirt Brewery, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, Light Rail, and Park N Ride.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.

*** FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3752 North High Street have any available units?
3752 North High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3752 North High Street have?
Some of 3752 North High Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3752 North High Street currently offering any rent specials?
3752 North High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3752 North High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3752 North High Street is pet friendly.
Does 3752 North High Street offer parking?
No, 3752 North High Street does not offer parking.
Does 3752 North High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3752 North High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3752 North High Street have a pool?
No, 3752 North High Street does not have a pool.
Does 3752 North High Street have accessible units?
No, 3752 North High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3752 North High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3752 North High Street does not have units with dishwashers.

