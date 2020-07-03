3752 North High Street

Amenities

This gorgeous newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cole will welcome you with 1,150 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, a brick wall in living room, an open floor plan, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Rino, Rino Beer Garden, Black Shirt Brewery, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, Light Rail, and Park N Ride.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.



