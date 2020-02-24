All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

3740 Saint Paul St

3740 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

3740 Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bed 1 Bath House For Rent - Come see this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house for rent. Great location!
This home features new interior paint, new carpet, a newly remodeled bathroom, large fenced in backyard with a shed, and private driveway for off-street parking. There are washer/dryer hook-ups in the home, central heat, and a built-in microwave above the stove.

Conveniently located, living here you will be 10 minutes from downtown, 5 minutes to RiNo, and can walk to City Park.

See our virtual tour here:

https://tours.virtuance.com/1484818?a=1

Inquire today to schedule a personal tour!

(RLNE5337783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Saint Paul St have any available units?
3740 Saint Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 Saint Paul St have?
Some of 3740 Saint Paul St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Saint Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Saint Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Saint Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 Saint Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 3740 Saint Paul St offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Saint Paul St offers parking.
Does 3740 Saint Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 Saint Paul St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Saint Paul St have a pool?
No, 3740 Saint Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Saint Paul St have accessible units?
No, 3740 Saint Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Saint Paul St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 Saint Paul St does not have units with dishwashers.

