3740 Saint Paul St

Amenities
3 Bed 1 Bath House For Rent - Come see this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house for rent. Great location!
This home features new interior paint, new carpet, a newly remodeled bathroom, large fenced in backyard with a shed, and private driveway for off-street parking. There are washer/dryer hook-ups in the home, central heat, and a built-in microwave above the stove.
Conveniently located, living here you will be 10 minutes from downtown, 5 minutes to RiNo, and can walk to City Park.
See our virtual tour here:
https://tours.virtuance.com/1484818?a=1
Inquire today to schedule a personal tour!
(RLNE5337783)