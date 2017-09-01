3733 Grove St. Denver CO 80207

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

This classic 1913 home opens with a huge covered front porch, leading into the formal living room complete with refinished hardwood floors and original mantle and fireplace - updated with gas log insert. 2 bedrooms, a formal dining room, fully remodeled bath and kitchen, and second living / family room with second gas fireplace round out the first floor. With 2 additional conforming bedrooms and a second bath, plus a finished bonus (office, non-conforming bedroom) in the basement, this home is sure to provide more finished square footage than many others nearby.



Recently remodeled to feature a combination of original charm and character, combined with upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fully remodeled bathroom - the home provides the modern touches wrapped in a classic aesthetic.

West Highland single family house for rent. Located minutes from Downtown Denver, the home offers walking access to neighborhood restaurants and shops, and an easy (bike) commute to Downtown Denver. For the mountain adventurer or newcomer to Denver - this Western location offers quick access to the Rocky Mountain high country via I-70.



Fully fence yard and 1 car garage make this a great setting for pets, and for people needing extra storage or a workshop.