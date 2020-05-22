3730 S Hillcrest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Basement Unit on Hillcrest - Property Id: 219868



This newly renovated open concept 2 bed 1 bath basement unit is now available for rent. Includes 2 large closets, and comes with washer and dryer, new microwave and refrigerator. Close to Cherry Hills village and I25 for easy access. Close to Whole Foods and King Soopers. Pets are welcome! Great schools within walking distance. Large backyard space. Upstairs is rarely used as owner travels a lot for work, however you **must walk through a shared mudroom to gain access to the basement unit** Includes one of the indoor garage spaces and there is also lots of off street parking.

