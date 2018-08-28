All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3717 Wolff St.

3717 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3717 Wolff St. Available 01/26/20 Fully Furnished (Optional) Ranch in Prime West Highlands Location - Cozy 2 bedroom, ranch-style home at end of private wooded lane. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Open and bright living area, 2 bedrooms and updated bathroom. Private patios on side and front of house. Central location and nearby conveniences with superb walkability. One block to Sprouts Grocery, Starbucks, and 24-Hour Fitness. Walk to Tennyson Street Restaurants and Shops or Highlands Square. Minutes to Downtown, LoHi, Pepsi Center, Coors Field and RiNo. Easy access to highways to the foothills and mountains for skiing or hiking. Off-street parking for 2 cars, central air, and can be fully furnished. Flat rate utility package available for $200 including internet.

(RLNE5163625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Wolff St. have any available units?
3717 Wolff St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3717 Wolff St. have?
Some of 3717 Wolff St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Wolff St. currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Wolff St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Wolff St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3717 Wolff St. is pet friendly.
Does 3717 Wolff St. offer parking?
Yes, 3717 Wolff St. offers parking.
Does 3717 Wolff St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 Wolff St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Wolff St. have a pool?
No, 3717 Wolff St. does not have a pool.
Does 3717 Wolff St. have accessible units?
No, 3717 Wolff St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Wolff St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3717 Wolff St. does not have units with dishwashers.
