3717 Wolff St. Available 01/26/20 Fully Furnished (Optional) Ranch in Prime West Highlands Location - Cozy 2 bedroom, ranch-style home at end of private wooded lane. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Open and bright living area, 2 bedrooms and updated bathroom. Private patios on side and front of house. Central location and nearby conveniences with superb walkability. One block to Sprouts Grocery, Starbucks, and 24-Hour Fitness. Walk to Tennyson Street Restaurants and Shops or Highlands Square. Minutes to Downtown, LoHi, Pepsi Center, Coors Field and RiNo. Easy access to highways to the foothills and mountains for skiing or hiking. Off-street parking for 2 cars, central air, and can be fully furnished. Flat rate utility package available for $200 including internet.



