3650 S Verbena St

Amenities
Spacious Studio by Wholefoods & Mini-Mall: Hampden - Property Id: 257856
One studio floor plan available. Two ready for May move.
Our prime location, less than a mile from DTC, minutes away from the Light Rail, offers easy commuter access to I-25, E470, and 225. Near Park Meadows Mall. Open floor plans with natural light, oversized windows, and wood-burning fireplaces.
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Swimming Pool, 24hr Fitness Center, Clubhouse w/ WiFi, TV, & Billiard Table, addtl Storage Available, Carport Spaces: $45/ month. Guest Parking with lot registration.
INSIDE YOUR DREAM HOME:
Wood floors, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Heat-Circulation Fireplace, Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Large Private Patios & Decks, Full-Size Washer/Dryer, and Vaulted Ceilings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257856
Property Id 257856
(RLNE5774849)