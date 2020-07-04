3650 S Verbena St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table guest parking hot tub internet access

Spacious Studio by Wholefoods & Mini-Mall: Hampden - Property Id: 257856



One studio floor plan available. Two ready for May move.



Our prime location, less than a mile from DTC, minutes away from the Light Rail, offers easy commuter access to I-25, E470, and 225. Near Park Meadows Mall. Open floor plans with natural light, oversized windows, and wood-burning fireplaces.



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Swimming Pool, 24hr Fitness Center, Clubhouse w/ WiFi, TV, & Billiard Table, addtl Storage Available, Carport Spaces: $45/ month. Guest Parking with lot registration.



INSIDE YOUR DREAM HOME:

Wood floors, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Heat-Circulation Fireplace, Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Large Private Patios & Decks, Full-Size Washer/Dryer, and Vaulted Ceilings.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257856

Property Id 257856



(RLNE5774849)