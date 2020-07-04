All apartments in Denver
3650 S Verbena St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

3650 S Verbena St

3650 South Verbena Street · No Longer Available
Location

3650 South Verbena Street, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Spacious Studio by Wholefoods & Mini-Mall: Hampden - Property Id: 257856

One studio floor plan available. Two ready for May move.

Our prime location, less than a mile from DTC, minutes away from the Light Rail, offers easy commuter access to I-25, E470, and 225. Near Park Meadows Mall. Open floor plans with natural light, oversized windows, and wood-burning fireplaces.

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Swimming Pool, 24hr Fitness Center, Clubhouse w/ WiFi, TV, & Billiard Table, addtl Storage Available, Carport Spaces: $45/ month. Guest Parking with lot registration.

INSIDE YOUR DREAM HOME:
Wood floors, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Heat-Circulation Fireplace, Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Large Private Patios & Decks, Full-Size Washer/Dryer, and Vaulted Ceilings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257856
Property Id 257856

(RLNE5774849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 S Verbena St have any available units?
3650 S Verbena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 S Verbena St have?
Some of 3650 S Verbena St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 S Verbena St currently offering any rent specials?
3650 S Verbena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 S Verbena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3650 S Verbena St is pet friendly.
Does 3650 S Verbena St offer parking?
Yes, 3650 S Verbena St offers parking.
Does 3650 S Verbena St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 S Verbena St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 S Verbena St have a pool?
Yes, 3650 S Verbena St has a pool.
Does 3650 S Verbena St have accessible units?
No, 3650 S Verbena St does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 S Verbena St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3650 S Verbena St has units with dishwashers.

