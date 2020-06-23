All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3615 Federal Blvd - 120

3615 Federal Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a beautiful recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment on the first floor of this building conveniently located in the Highlands. This apartment will likely be available Sunday, December 23rd. This is one of six very nice apartments in the building. Spacious open kitchen and living room area. 2 sizable bedrooms with good storage. Large living area adjacent to open kitchen. Small private balcony/porch for grill/etc. Washer and dryer are located in unit. There is a large private locked storage room on the ground level that is great for bikes/skis/extra furniture etc. Deep single car garage with opener located adjacent to building. More free parking in lot close to building. Garbage/recycling included, other utilities paid by tenant. We are interested in a tenant for 12-18 month lease, $1500 as damage deposit and last month's rent on signing of lease. Please email with any questions or to arrange a showing. Thanks for looking. Would consider cat, sorry no dogs, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 have any available units?
3615 Federal Blvd - 120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 have?
Some of 3615 Federal Blvd - 120's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Federal Blvd - 120 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 is pet friendly.
Does 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 does offer parking.
Does 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 have a pool?
No, 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 have accessible units?
No, 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 Federal Blvd - 120 has units with dishwashers.
