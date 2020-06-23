3615 Federal Blvd - 120

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed garage pet friendly

This is a beautiful recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment on the first floor of this building conveniently located in the Highlands. This apartment will likely be available Sunday, December 23rd. This is one of six very nice apartments in the building. Spacious open kitchen and living room area. 2 sizable bedrooms with good storage. Large living area adjacent to open kitchen. Small private balcony/porch for grill/etc. Washer and dryer are located in unit. There is a large private locked storage room on the ground level that is great for bikes/skis/extra furniture etc. Deep single car garage with opener located adjacent to building. More free parking in lot close to building. Garbage/recycling included, other utilities paid by tenant. We are interested in a tenant for 12-18 month lease, $1500 as damage deposit and last month's rent on signing of lease. Please email with any questions or to arrange a showing. Thanks for looking. Would consider cat, sorry no dogs, no smoking.