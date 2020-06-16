All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:06 AM

3605 East 2nd Avenue

3605 East 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3605 East 2nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Walk to all your favorite stores and restaurants from this large modern town home in heart of Cherry Creek North! Stunning hardwood floors run through the entire unit of this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath open concept home. You will enjoy both of the redwood decks as a great space for outdoor entertaining or sipping morning coffee. A generous kitchen features stainless appliances including a high-end gas stove. The master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings and the glamorous bath is fitted with double vanities set in marble, marble flooring and very luxurious soaking tub! The closet is HUGE with a place for all of your belongings. Secondary bedrooms are all spacious and private as well, this is the home you have been waiting for!

Schedule your showing today! 24 hour notice please.
Drew Myers
505-692-0206
drew@sophisticatedproperties.com

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3605-e-2nd-ave-denver-co-80206-usa/8c906452-9d19-470e-82d4-d6dbfaeea133

(RLNE5151999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 East 2nd Avenue have any available units?
3605 East 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 East 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 3605 East 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 East 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3605 East 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 East 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 East 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3605 East 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3605 East 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 3605 East 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3605 East 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 East 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3605 East 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3605 East 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3605 East 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 East 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 East 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
