Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated Park Hill Duplex Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This charming vintage unit has been updated with a fresh coat of paint and boasts original hardwood floors, full size washer and dryer, fenced in backyard and one parking space in two car shared garage. Yard maintenance included but tenant must water. This unit is ready for immediate occupancy. BONUS: roof, gutters and siding are expected to be replaced within the next 10 days!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3101996)