Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:16 AM

3560 Garfield Street

3560 Garfield Street
Location

3560 Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom + bonus room/office home will welcome you with 1,350 square feet of living space.

Light and bright with lots of natural sunlight and mountain view! The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Travertine tile bathrooms. Additional features include washer/dryer combo, lots of storage room, large closets and garage attic space. Plenty of room to park in the oversized detached 2-car garage.

Enjoy the weather from the front porch and back patio. 4 blocks to City of Nairobi Park with great play ground. Minutes to downtown Denver, City Park, and RINO. Convenient access to I-70 and a 10 minute walk to the 40th Ave and Colorado Blvd. light rail station.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.

Rent includes sewer, trash and recycling.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Garfield Street have any available units?
3560 Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3560 Garfield Street have?
Some of 3560 Garfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Garfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3560 Garfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 3560 Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 3560 Garfield Street offers parking.
Does 3560 Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3560 Garfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 3560 Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3560 Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3560 Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3560 Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.

