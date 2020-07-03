3560 Garfield Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom + bonus room/office home will welcome you with 1,350 square feet of living space.



Light and bright with lots of natural sunlight and mountain view! The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Travertine tile bathrooms. Additional features include washer/dryer combo, lots of storage room, large closets and garage attic space. Plenty of room to park in the oversized detached 2-car garage.



Enjoy the weather from the front porch and back patio. 4 blocks to City of Nairobi Park with great play ground. Minutes to downtown Denver, City Park, and RINO. Convenient access to I-70 and a 10 minute walk to the 40th Ave and Colorado Blvd. light rail station.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.



Rent includes sewer, trash and recycling.



