Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:22 AM

3550 S Harlan St #294

3550 S Harlan St · (720) 442-0321
Location

3550 S Harlan St, Denver, CO 80235
Bear Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3550 S Harlan St #294 · Avail. Jul 25

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
3550 S Harlan St #294 Available 07/25/20 Great 1 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Denver! - Great 1 bed/1 bath condo with private patio is available to rent starting in July!

Great layout, lots of storage space throughout! Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Carpet throughout. Great kitchen with a separate dining room. Air conditioner! Mature landscaping.

Condo community has a pool, tennis court, and clubhouse!

Very convenient location! Located near Sheridan and Highway 285 (Hampden) in a nice, quiet neighborhood. Very close to several parks and lakes. Close to shopping, grocery stores, RTD, Lightrail, entertainment, restaurants, lots of schools, and more.

Rent: $950/month.
Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, and Trash

Sorry, NO PETS allowed.

Come see this condo yourself to see all of the great features!!

Available Showings:
- Saturday, July 18th, 2:00 PM

Please email or call/text James today at 720-442-0321 to schedule a showing

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1856523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 S Harlan St #294 have any available units?
3550 S Harlan St #294 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 S Harlan St #294 have?
Some of 3550 S Harlan St #294's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 S Harlan St #294 currently offering any rent specials?
3550 S Harlan St #294 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 S Harlan St #294 pet-friendly?
No, 3550 S Harlan St #294 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3550 S Harlan St #294 offer parking?
No, 3550 S Harlan St #294 does not offer parking.
Does 3550 S Harlan St #294 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 S Harlan St #294 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 S Harlan St #294 have a pool?
Yes, 3550 S Harlan St #294 has a pool.
Does 3550 S Harlan St #294 have accessible units?
No, 3550 S Harlan St #294 does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 S Harlan St #294 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 S Harlan St #294 does not have units with dishwashers.
