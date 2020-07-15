Amenities
3550 S Harlan St #294 Available 07/25/20 Great 1 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Denver! - Great 1 bed/1 bath condo with private patio is available to rent starting in July!
Great layout, lots of storage space throughout! Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Carpet throughout. Great kitchen with a separate dining room. Air conditioner! Mature landscaping.
Condo community has a pool, tennis court, and clubhouse!
Very convenient location! Located near Sheridan and Highway 285 (Hampden) in a nice, quiet neighborhood. Very close to several parks and lakes. Close to shopping, grocery stores, RTD, Lightrail, entertainment, restaurants, lots of schools, and more.
Rent: $950/month.
Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, and Trash
Sorry, NO PETS allowed.
Come see this condo yourself to see all of the great features!!
