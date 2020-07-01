3548 W 38th Ave 282

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool pool table hot tub

Studio in West Highland - North Denver Suburbs - Property Id: 248485



S5, one of five studio floor plan options. One available for March move in, another for May. *prices subject to daily industry rate changes.



Contemporary urban living, set to the creative beat of the Highlands area of Denver. Innovative amenities meet a perfect location in a historic and vibrant neighborhood. Open designs with plank flooring and a modern vibe.



Amenities:

Outdoor Kitchen

Dog Wash Facility

Bike Repair Center w/ Fitness & Cardio Gym

Resort Style Pool & Hot Tub + Electric Car Charging

Ground Level Shopping & Restaurants, Clubhouse Lounge with TVs, Pool Table & Ping Pong,

Ground floor retail shopping and food courts.



Lifestyle:

Stainless appliances, patios and balconies to entertain, subway tile backsplash, and custom wood cabinetry. Modern kitchen island designs*. In-home laundry, master bathrooms w/ dual-sink vanities. USB ports throughout home.

