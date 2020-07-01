All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3548 W 38th Ave 282
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

3548 W 38th Ave 282

3548 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3548 West 38th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
Studio in West Highland - North Denver Suburbs - Property Id: 248485

S5, one of five studio floor plan options. One available for March move in, another for May. *prices subject to daily industry rate changes.

Contemporary urban living, set to the creative beat of the Highlands area of Denver. Innovative amenities meet a perfect location in a historic and vibrant neighborhood. Open designs with plank flooring and a modern vibe.

Amenities:
Outdoor Kitchen
Dog Wash Facility
Bike Repair Center w/ Fitness & Cardio Gym
Resort Style Pool & Hot Tub + Electric Car Charging
Ground Level Shopping & Restaurants, Clubhouse Lounge with TVs, Pool Table & Ping Pong,
Ground floor retail shopping and food courts.

Lifestyle:
Stainless appliances, patios and balconies to entertain, subway tile backsplash, and custom wood cabinetry. Modern kitchen island designs*. In-home laundry, master bathrooms w/ dual-sink vanities. USB ports throughout home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248485
Property Id 248485

(RLNE5656012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 W 38th Ave 282 have any available units?
3548 W 38th Ave 282 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3548 W 38th Ave 282 have?
Some of 3548 W 38th Ave 282's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3548 W 38th Ave 282 currently offering any rent specials?
3548 W 38th Ave 282 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 W 38th Ave 282 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3548 W 38th Ave 282 is pet friendly.
Does 3548 W 38th Ave 282 offer parking?
No, 3548 W 38th Ave 282 does not offer parking.
Does 3548 W 38th Ave 282 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3548 W 38th Ave 282 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 W 38th Ave 282 have a pool?
Yes, 3548 W 38th Ave 282 has a pool.
Does 3548 W 38th Ave 282 have accessible units?
No, 3548 W 38th Ave 282 does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 W 38th Ave 282 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3548 W 38th Ave 282 has units with dishwashers.

