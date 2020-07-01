3548 W 38th Ave 282

Amenities
Studio in West Highland - North Denver Suburbs - Property Id: 248485
S5, one of five studio floor plan options. One available for March move in, another for May. *prices subject to daily industry rate changes.
Contemporary urban living, set to the creative beat of the Highlands area of Denver. Innovative amenities meet a perfect location in a historic and vibrant neighborhood. Open designs with plank flooring and a modern vibe.
Amenities:
Outdoor Kitchen
Dog Wash Facility
Bike Repair Center w/ Fitness & Cardio Gym
Resort Style Pool & Hot Tub + Electric Car Charging
Ground Level Shopping & Restaurants, Clubhouse Lounge with TVs, Pool Table & Ping Pong,
Lifestyle:
Stainless appliances, patios and balconies to entertain, subway tile backsplash, and custom wood cabinetry. Modern kitchen island designs*. In-home laundry, master bathrooms w/ dual-sink vanities. USB ports throughout home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248485
