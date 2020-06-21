3545 Newton Street

Amenities
Highlands Gem, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - Amazing prime location in the heart of the Highlands area. Located just a few blocks from 32nd and Lowell with numerous restaurants and shops and the ever popular Tennyson St. area with many bars and restaurants as well.
This home features two bedrooms and one bath on the main floor. An additional 3rd bedroom on the lower level with another bath and small 2nd kitchen. Ideal for those that want some separation and space. There is an attractive fireplace in the living room. Lots of storage and a washer and dryer in the basement.
Beautiful glass block and hardwood flooring make this home a very warm and comfortable place. Fresh paint and updated bathrooms are also featured. There is a large backyard and 2 dogs will be considered on this home with an additional deposit. Absolutely one of the best locations in Denver for the active individual.
Pets - Yes
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 car garage
Basement - Finished
School District - Denver County 1
(RLNE3296075)