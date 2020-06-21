All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3545 Newton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3545 Newton Street

3545 North Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3545 North Newton Street, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Highlands Gem, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - Amazing prime location in the heart of the Highlands area. Located just a few blocks from 32nd and Lowell with numerous restaurants and shops and the ever popular Tennyson St. area with many bars and restaurants as well.

This home features two bedrooms and one bath on the main floor. An additional 3rd bedroom on the lower level with another bath and small 2nd kitchen. Ideal for those that want some separation and space. There is an attractive fireplace in the living room. Lots of storage and a washer and dryer in the basement.

Beautiful glass block and hardwood flooring make this home a very warm and comfortable place. Fresh paint and updated bathrooms are also featured. There is a large backyard and 2 dogs will be considered on this home with an additional deposit. Absolutely one of the best locations in Denver for the active individual.

Pets - Yes
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 car garage
Basement - Finished
School District - Denver County 1

Not exactly what you are looking for? Make sure and view our complete inventory of quality rentals at www.echo-summit.com

Call today to schedule your showing!

Do not wait. This property will move fast.
Echo Summit Properties
303-768-8255
www.echo-summit.com
info@echo-summit.com

(RLNE3296075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 Newton Street have any available units?
3545 Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3545 Newton Street have?
Some of 3545 Newton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Newton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Newton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3545 Newton Street is pet friendly.
Does 3545 Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3545 Newton Street does offer parking.
Does 3545 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3545 Newton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 3545 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3545 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 3545 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 Newton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
