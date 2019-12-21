3517 N Williams St.

Amenities

3 Bedroom Half Duplex!! Pet Friendly!! - Call today to schedule a tour of this great 3 bedroom. Minutes from downtown Denver. This historic home was built in the late 1800's and is located in a unique Denver location, is close to everything including easy access to freeways for a quick daily commute.



Home Features:

*3 Bedrooms non-conforming

*Spacious kitchen and bathrooms

*Large back yard

*Beautiful flooring throughout

Home does not have a dishwasher & there are no Washer / Dryer hookups



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 Month lease.

*Cats and Dogs OK with $30.00 a month pet rent and $200.00 pet deposit.

*Resident must maintain renters insurance.

*Applicants must pass criminal and credit background check



