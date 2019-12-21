3517 N Williams St.

Amenities
3 Bedroom Half Duplex!! Pet Friendly!! - Call today to schedule a tour of this great 3 bedroom. Minutes from downtown Denver. This historic home was built in the late 1800's and is located in a unique Denver location, is close to everything including easy access to freeways for a quick daily commute.
Home Features:
*3 Bedrooms non-conforming
*Spacious kitchen and bathrooms
*Large back yard
*Beautiful flooring throughout
Home does not have a dishwasher & there are no Washer / Dryer hookups
Additional Lease Terms:
*12 Month lease.
*Cats and Dogs OK with $30.00 a month pet rent and $200.00 pet deposit.
*Resident must maintain renters insurance.
*Applicants must pass criminal and credit background check
(RLNE3783291)